Dozens arrested for racketeering, extortion and prostitution in special operation in Botunec

Dozens have been arrested in a special operation in "Botunec" and other parts of Sofia for racketeering, extortion and prostitution. This was announced by the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev on his Facebook profile.

The state is taking on its functions. There are no untouchables. Enclaves - too. Dirty money will be brought to light. This is just the beginning, writes Demerdzhiev.

Later today, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior, Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov, will announce details of the special operation at a briefing.