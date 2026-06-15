The Prosecutor's Office has charged two people with extortion and threats. This became clear during a briefing by the Deputy City Prosecutor of Sofia Desislava Petrova, the spokesperson for the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office Nikolay Nikolaev, the acting director of the SDVR - Chief Commissioner Nikolay Peltekov and the director of the GDBOP Chief Commissioner Martin Zlatkov in connection with a joint operation carried out in the Botunec district" in Sofia on Sunday, June 14, 2026.

The prosecutor's office specified that their work with the SDVR and the GDBOP on the case continues at the moment and is literally working "around the clock".

"In both cases, two individuals have been brought to criminal responsibility and have been detained for 72 hours. The supervising prosecutor has assessed that sufficient evidence has been collected for them that they have blackmailed people, threatening them with serious bodily harm, including threats that they have people everywhere and that they are almost untouchable. They are not untouchable", explained the deputy city prosecutor of Sofia Desislava Petrova.

She explained that one of them is charged with unlawful imprisonment of a girl who was used for sexual exploitation for more than 7 days.

"The crimes are serious, the punishments they can receive for them are up to 10,12 years, respectively", Petrova also said.

She explained that with regard to other individuals who are involved in the group, there are other cases in the SGP. One of them is being investigated by the Directorate for the Prevention of Corruption and Organized Crime. The two people who were brought to criminal responsibility today are being investigated by the Directorate for the Prevention of Corruption and Organized Crime, she further specified.

"Also under our supervision and leadership is another case of an organized criminal group, in which six people have been brought to criminal responsibility. They have been assigned tax audits in order to establish their property status, given the high incomes they demonstrate publicly," explained Daniela Petrova.

She emphasized that work on all these cases continues. Quite aggressive criminal activity is revealed by the individuals, and there is no doubt that constant work must be done against them.

"Prevention, prophylaxis should be carried out when there is evidence and reported to the relevant prosecutor's office," she also said.

Several pre-trial proceedings have been reported to the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, added the spokesman for the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office, Nikolay Nikolaev.

"In the pre-trial proceedings, 6 individuals have currently been brought in for committing various crimes - human trafficking, there are crimes related to causing minor bodily harm to a police officer, and there is also a crime of systematically providing premises for depraved behavior. The six have been detained for 72 hours," Nikolaev added.

They are about to be asked to be detained in custody. According to him, the individuals have a criminal past, some of whom have been convicted. The case is ongoing and the number of detainees may increase.