Three settlements demand justice after the death of a 50-year-old man in Iskar

A 50-year-old man died in Iskar after being kicked in the face over an unpaid bill at a restaurant in the city. Two people have been detained for the incident. However, the relatives of the deceased and one of the detainees do not believe the official version of the fatal incident that occurred on the night of the city's holiday, bTV reports.

Why was the case covered up for 2 days, are there others involved and is it true that recordings from the cameras at the scene of the incident were deleted?

The city is a municipal center and this morning many people from three settlements gathered there, demanding justice and worrying that part of the truth may not come to light.

The incident occurred during the city's three-day festival. In the early hours of Sunday, 50-year-old Galin left a restaurant and walked along one of the neighboring streets when he was attacked.

According to the allegations of the people and the prosecutor's office, he was hit more than once. Later, investigators specified that not one, but two people were detained. The blows were many, and the death was caused by negligence.

Relations of both the first detainee and the victim - 50-year-old Galin - are also at the scene.

According to Stanimir - the uncle of the first detainee, the owner of the restaurant, who was also detained, said “Get up, dad, I hit one and beat him up. Give him water, he swallowed his tongue“.

“For 33 euros and 50 cents - unpaid bill“, points out Stanimir.

“Then our boy Mariancho intervenes, saying that he is going to provide first aid because the man swallowed his tongue. However, then the two of them go there and it is not known what exactly happened. There is evidence that our boy also hit once after that“, he also commented.

The cameras only show Marian hitting. The owner of the establishment filmed the incident with his phone, which gave the police reason to detain him after reviewing the recording. According to Stanimir, the owner called Marian on purpose.

According to a local woman, there were attempts to hide all the cameras and only the recording of Marian hitting was left.

“Why was this man detained two days later? Why not the same day? He was detained for questioning and then released. And the real perpetrator is him. Where were the law enforcement agencies? Who allowed the establishment to operate so late? Why were there no security and police," she commented.

“We found out about the incident on Sunday afternoon. We are outraged that one of the perpetrators was detained two days later“, commented the mayor of the nearby village of Staroseltsi, expressing doubts about patronage towards the owner of the establishment. He called for a thorough investigation into the case.