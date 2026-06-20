A drugged driver was caught transporting 27 migrants near Arkutino

The police detained a young man in the early hours of June 20, 2026 near Arkutino, after he was caught transporting 27 illegal migrants in a minibus, reported “Today Bulgaria“. The driver was driving without a driving license and under the influence of narcotics, which established the commission of three serious violations of the law at the same time.

The vehicle was stopped as part of a specialized operation conducted in the area of the seaside area of Arkutino. During the subsequent inspection, law enforcement officers determined that an unlicensed driver was behind the wheel. Traffic police officers tested the man for the use of prohibited substances, and the technical device reported a positive result for drugs. Dozens of foreign citizens without documents were found in the cargo compartment of the minibus.

After the initial actions on site were completed, the discovered foreigners were taken and accommodated in a temporary accommodation center. The administrative authorities are yet to carry out a full identification of the individuals and initiate procedures in accordance with current legislation.

The driver of the minibus has been arrested for up to 24 hours. Pre-trial proceedings have already been initiated in the case, and the prosecutor's office is expected to analyze the collected evidence and bring specific charges against the perpetrator. The investigation is ongoing, and the primary source also has footage from the scene of the detention, showing the actions of the law enforcement agencies.