The wanted woman was found dead in the Bansko area

The 40-year-old woman who was being sought in Pirin above Bansko was found dead.

According to information from bTV, she was found, having fallen into a deep ravine.

Teams from the Mountain Rescue Service – Bansko, volunteers and a helicopter were involved in the search operation. Among the participants in the operation was the mayor of Bansko Stoycho Banenski.

At the moment, no further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident have been reported.

The woman was moving between the “Koncheto“ shelter and “Vihren“ hut on June 20, but did not reach the hut, the Bulgarian Mountain Rescue Service reported to BTA.