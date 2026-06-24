The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office (SGP) has charged the man who pushed his colleague over the railing of the Lion's Bridge with intentional murder. According to relatives of the two, the incident occurred after an argument over a dose of drugs, bTV revealed.

Seconds before the fatal incident, an argument broke out between two men. Among the first to call 112 was Teodor Iliev.

„I heard screams and turned around. I saw them throw the boy, then we responded to help, but we saw that it was already too late“, says Teodor Iliev.

The victim was leaning on the railing, and the other man was pushing him. He fell down and lost his life in the canal. The height of the bridge is about 6 meters.

The police arrested three. One of them remains in custody with charges. According to witnesses, the detainee and the victim were colleagues and friends.

„When they washed windows and shared the money, they were very good friends, but something happened with about 10 euros. Yes, it happened intentionally. He grabbed him directly, he was from behind, he grabbed him by the throat and legs and threw him directly. He was a golden boy, he was not a problem at all. He smoked “herb“, but it wasn't a problem“, says Miguel, an eyewitness and friend of the victim and the accused.

Miguel also says that in yesterday's incident, a packet of the so-called “herb“ for 10 euros ignited an argument between the two, which ended in murder. This drug is an everyday thing for some of the people on Lion's Bridge.

“When I smoke, it films me, it makes me dizzy, because it has horse anesthetic inside and puts you to sleep in minutes. You sleep with it for 3 hours. Then, when you get up, you have crises from it and look for it like crazy. And that's why these problems are happening - because of the herb," Miguel says.

The prosecutor's office will request that the accused remain in custody permanently.