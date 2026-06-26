37-year-old man detained for attempted murder in Kazanlak

A man stabbed a woman at a gas station in Kazanlak, the Stara Zagora Regional Department of Internal Affairs and Communications announced. Yesterday, at 6:59 p.m., a report was received in the Kazanlak Regional Police Station that a man had inflicted a cut wound on a 33-year-old woman.

A team of the Security Service identified and detained a 37-year-old man and handed him over to the Kazanlak Regional Police Station officers. The 33-year-old woman was treated by a team of the Kazanlak Regional Emergency Medical Service and released, without danger to her life. An inspection of the scene was carried out.

A fast-track proceeding has been initiated in the Kazanlak Regional Police Station, under the supervision of the Stara Zagora District Prosecutor's Office, for attempted intentional murder. The 37-year-old man has been detained for up to 24 hours. The case is ongoing.