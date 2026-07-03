The Anti-Money Laundering and Counterfeiting Unit uncovered a channel for trafficking in antiques, and seized finds worth over 120,000 euros

Two men were detained during a specialized operation by the Anti-Money Laundering and Counterfeiting Unit in the Lovech region against illegal trafficking in cultural property, Nova TV reports. Extremely rare antique coins and a stone statuette over 5,000 years old, worth over 100,000 euros, were seized.

During the investigation, evidence was collected about the activities of a group engaged in the search, storage and trafficking of movable cultural property.

The two men were detained while attempting to make a deal. During personal searches, five extremely rare gold antique coins and three silver tetradrachms with high archaeological and monetary value were found on one of them, and 5,100 euros on the other.

A total of 112 items with the presumed status of cultural property, four metal detectors, were seized from their homes. A valuable stone statuette with the body of a bird and an anthropomorphic head, probably of African origin, was also found there.

According to investigators, the value of the seized gold antique coins exceeds 20,000 euros. The work on the pre-trial proceedings continues under the supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office - Lovech.