Parents of children with scooters in Burgas fined

Parents of three 14-year-old boys have been fined 250 euros each after their children were found to be driving electric scooters in violation of the law, BNT reported.

A report about a group of children in the yard of a school in Burgas and driving electric scooters was filed on July 1. A team of the Bulgarian Anti-Corruption Commission was sent to the scene. Municipal officials located the children and took them to the Second District Administration, where their parents were also summoned.

According to the current rules, persons under the age of 16 are not allowed to drive electric scooters. In the case of violations by minors, the responsibility lies with the parents, who are subject to sanctions.

This is the second such case in the city in a few weeks, in which a parent has been sanctioned after their child was caught driving an individual electric vehicle. In the previous case, the violation was found on “Aleksandrovska“ Street.

Since the beginning of June, 61 people have been fined in Burgas for driving electric scooters in unregulated places. 47 cyclists have also been sanctioned. According to the municipality, reports of such violations are daily and number in the dozens.

The Burgas Municipality is insisting on the faster adoption of an ordinance for mandatory registration of individual electric vehicles. According to the local administration, this is the most effective way to identify violators, as scooters are fast and maneuverable, and attempts to stop them often pose a risk to both drivers and others.