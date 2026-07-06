Burgas Waterworks Director Tsvetan Mirchev Remanded in Arrest

The Burgas District Court remanded in custody the Executive Director of Burgas Waterworks and Sewerage Tsvetan Mirchev and his employee, bTV reported.

The two are accused of intentionally damaging the company by over 303 thousand euros. They were detained during a raid by the Bulgarian Waterworks and Sewerage Service on June 3

According to the state prosecution, the two transferred the indicated amount to a drilling cleaning company, but no activity was carried out at the sites. According to documents, the funds were released to the contractor, but the public procurement turned out to be fictitious.

According to the prosecutor's office, the action was based on a report, and the charges were filed after a series of witness statements.

In court, the director of the water company emphasized that the report came from an employee with a warning of disciplinary dismissal, and his lawyer called the detention in custody "repression".

The amount of the entire public procurement, of which the charges are a part, is nearly 1 million euros, the prosecutor's office also specified.