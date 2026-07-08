Drug bust busted in Marchaevo: Six people in custody, two already charged

Officers of the Sixth Regional Department of the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs (SDVR) conducted a successful specialized police operation against the distribution of drugs in the Sofia village of Marchaevo. As a result of the operation, six people were initially detained, and two of them have already been formally charged by the prosecutor's office.

Here's what we know about the case as of 4:00 a.m. on July 8, 2026:

Chronology of the police crackdown

Operational information: The actions of the forensics officers began after receiving signals of an active drug bust on private property in the village.

The actions of the forensics officers began after receiving signals of an active drug bust on private property in the village. Continuous surveillance: Around 1:20 a.m., police officers spotted two men who had arrived at the address to purchase drugs.

Around 1:20 a.m., police officers spotted two men who had arrived at the address to purchase drugs. Escape attempt: During the subsequent inspection, the buyers tried to escape, but were quickly detained by law enforcement officers.

During the subsequent inspection, the buyers tried to escape, but were quickly detained by law enforcement officers. Evacuation and hiding: During the attack itself, some of those present in the house attempted to hide the evidence and leave the property, but the police blocked the address and detained everyone on site.

Seized evidence

During the subsequent search of the address, forensic experts discovered and confiscated a significant amount of prohibited substances and equipment:

19 paper folds with a white powdery substance.

with a white powdery substance. 12 polyethylene folds with dry grassy mass.

with dry grassy mass. Множество пакети с кристалообразно вещество.

с кристалообразно вещество. Електронни везни, мобилни телефони и значителна парична сума, свързани с дилърската дейност.

Повдигнати обвинения и мерки за неотклонение

Разследването бързо установява ролята на присъстващите в престъпната схема. Прокуратурата вече е повдигнала обвинения срещу две лица:

33-годишен мъж (Основен организатор): Той е с богато криминално минало и многократни регистрации за престъпления с наркотици. Повдигнато му е обвинение по чл. 354а от Наказателния кодекс, като с прокурорско постановление е задържан за срок до 72 часа.

Той е с богато криминално минало и многократни регистрации за престъпления с наркотици. Повдигнато му е обвинение по чл. 354а от Наказателния кодекс, като с прокурорско постановление е задържан за срок до 72 часа. 25-годишен мъж: Също е привлечен като обвиняем, но спрямо него е наложена по-лека мярка за неотклонение – „подписка“.

Работата по документирането на цялостната престъпна дейност и изясняването на ролята на останалите четирима задържани продължава под надзора на прокуратурата.