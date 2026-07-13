The head of ViK-Burgas appeals his permanent arrest

The Burgas Court of Appeal will consider the appeal of the measure of continued detention of the head of the local ViK company - Tsvetan Mirchev.

We recall that on July 3, officers of the Directorate of the State Anti-Corruption Bureau entered the company's headquarters, where they conducted searches that lasted eight hours. Over 10 people were detained, including the director and his deputy Plamena Zhecheva. Mirchev has been charged with intentional mismanagement related to the fictitious execution of a public procurement contract. The investigation is focused on abuses and embezzlement of about 1.5 million leva through fictitious activity and repairs of wells. At the beginning of the week, the Burgas District Court left Mirchev permanently in custody.