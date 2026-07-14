A man beat his girlfriend to death after a drunken brawl in Karlovo

The Plovdiv District Prosecutor's Office has charged a 52-year-old man with intentionally killing another person - a 53-year-old woman - on July 12, 2026, in the town of Karlovo, Plovdiv region, as the act was committed in conditions of domestic violence - a crime under Art. 116 para. 1 item 6 in conjunction with Art. 115 of the Criminal Code.

It was established that the man and the injured woman had been living as a family in a house in Karlovo for several months.

On July 12, 2026, the two were at home, and a scandal broke out between them.

Subsequently, the man beat the woman, as a result of which she died. According to initial data, the incident occurred after drinking alcohol.

Emergency teams, the regional administration and the Plovdiv department of the “Criminal Police“ were sent to the scene, the ODMVR-Plovdiv reported.

Investigation actions are being carried out during the pre-trial proceedings, and a forensic medical examination has been appointed to establish the causes of death.

The accused was detained for a period of up to 72 hours by a decree of the supervising prosecutor.

On July 15, 2026, the Plovdiv District Prosecutor's Office will file a request with the court for a preventive measure “detention in custody“ against him, the press center of the prosecutor's office reported.