25 people have been detained after two families fought in the courtyard of the hospital in Haskovo

Two Roma families fought in the courtyard of the hospital in Haskovo. A report about the incident was filed yesterday at around 2:15 p.m. on emergency phones, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced. The teams sent determined that the two Roma families were from Dimitrovgrad, and there was an old feud between them, bTV reported.

In 24 hours, 8 people were detained. One of the participants was injured, but his life was not in danger.

Three hours later, in Dimitrovgrad in the “Izgrev“ neighborhood, the brawl continued. Gendarmerie teams and teams from Haskovo were sent to help quell the unrest.

Another 17 people from both families were detained. A total of 25 people were detained in 24 hours.

The homes of those detained were also checked for possession of prohibited items.

A reinforced police presence has been provided. The situation is currently calm.