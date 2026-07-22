Bulgarian woman stabbed to death in a gaming hall in Germany

A 35-year-old Bulgarian citizen was killed in a knife attack in the German city of Nuremberg. Police arrested a 45-year-old Iranian citizen at the scene of the crime. German authorities are investigating the case as a murder.

The incident took place on Sunday at around 11:15 a.m. in a gaming hall on “Essenweinstrasse“ in the Tafelhof district. A report of a violent conflict between a man and a woman alerted the police. The teams that arrived on the scene found a 45-year-old man armed with a knife. He was quickly neutralized and arrested on the spot. The victim worked as an employee at the facility, and the attacker was a visitor.

Minutes later, the police found the seriously injured Bulgarian woman inside the hall. The medics immediately began resuscitation in an attempt to save the woman from death. However, the injuries proved fatal. She died on the spot as a result of the stab wounds. “Death was caused by knife wounds“, the autopsy later confirmed, citing information from the Middle Franconia Police Department.

The investigation is being conducted by the “Homicide“ department of the Nuremberg criminal police under the supervision of the Nuremberg-Fürth prosecutor's office. It is currently unclear whether the victim and the attacker knew each other in advance. The motive for the bloodbath remains a complete mystery. A permanent arrest warrant has already been requested for the 45-year-old Iranian. Investigators are continuing to question witnesses to clarify all the circumstances.