They are investigating the brutal murder of a 37-year-old from Krichim on the Youth Hill in Plovdiv. OVERVIEW

37-year-old Georgi Kuzev from Krichim died after a brutal beating in Plovdiv.

The city became the scene of a brutal criminal offense that shook the public. The Second Regional Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the District Prosecutor's Office - Plovdiv are investigating a premeditated murder committed in the area of the emblematic Youth Hill. The incident occurred in the late hours of August 4, and at this time, forensic experts are working on several key versions of the attack.

What happened at the foot of the hill?

The signal for a man in a helpless state was submitted to the 112 telephone number at around 5:20 p.m. on August 4. Eyewitnesses found the victim at the foot of the Youth Hill with visible signs of extremely severe violence. The man was rushed to hospital, but despite the efforts of doctors, he died of his wounds a few hours later. Sources from the investigation, quoted by the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (bta.bg), confirm that pre-trial proceedings for intentional murder have been initiated in the case.

The victim: Who is the murdered man?

The identity of the man beaten to death is now officially clear. The victim is 37-year-old Georgi Kuzev, a resident of the town of Krichim. The Mayor of Krichim Municipality Atanas Kalchev issued an official statement on social networks and the media, expressing deep condolences to the family of the deceased and calling for swift and impartial justice. (In some initial media reports, his age was incorrectly stated as 31, but official data from the municipality's press office confirms that he is 37).

Timeline

August 4, 2026 (around 5:00 PM – 5:15 PM): Estimated time of the attack and brutal beating in the park area.

Estimated time of the attack and brutal beating in the park area. August 4, 2026 (5:20 p.m.): Passersby found Georgi helpless at the foot of the hill and called the emergency number 112.

Passersby found Georgi helpless at the foot of the hill and called the emergency number 112. August 4, 2026 (evening): The victim died in the hospital as a result of severe head trauma and multiple internal lacerations.

The victim died in the hospital as a result of severe head trauma and multiple internal lacerations. August 5, 2026 (noon): The press center of the ODMVR – Plovdiv and the District Prosecutor's Office officially announce the start of an investigation into premeditated murder.

The press center of the ODMVR – Plovdiv and the District Prosecutor's Office officially announce the start of an investigation into premeditated murder. August 5, 2026 (afternoon): Security cameras were seized from nearby businesses; information about the first people detained by the police appears.

Security cameras were seized from nearby businesses; information about the first people detained by the police appears. August 5, 2026 (9:40 p.m.): The mayor of Krichim Atanas Kalchev officially confirms the identity of the victim.

The versions: Dating trap and hate crime

Investigating authorities are checking shocking unofficial versions about the motive for the murder. According to information from the regional publication “Pod tepeto“ (podtepeto.com), one of the main hypotheses is that Georgi became the victim of a crime motivated by homophobia and his sexual orientation.

It is assumed that the man was lured to a meeting in the unlit part of the park through a popular mobile dating application. Instead of a potential partner, however, an organized group of attackers was waiting for him in the grove. Residents of Krichim, however, told “PlovdivPress“ (plovdiv-press.bg) that they do not believe this version and believe that the group of attackers was simply looking for a random victim in the park.

The position of the District Prosecutor's Office - Plovdiv and the Ministry of Interior

The press center of the District Prosecutor's Office and the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Plovdiv announced that the investigation is being conducted with full mobilization of resources. The prosecutors specified that active procedural and investigative actions are being carried out to establish all factual circumstances and collect indisputable evidence.

According to information from the newspaper “24 Chasa“ (24chasa.bg), there are already several detained persons who are being checked for direct involvement in the brutal beating. The investigating authorities appeal to citizens to remain responsible in public speech and not to spread speculation while the evidence is being collected.

Reactions of human rights organizations

The tragedy caused immediate reactions from the non-governmental sector. In an official position, quoted by Nova TV (nova.bg), LGBTI human rights organizations in Bulgaria expressed deep concern and insisted on a thorough investigation of the homophobic motive. They recalled the need for stricter implementation of the texts of the Criminal Code concerning crimes committed with homophobic motives, and called on the institutions for transparency in the case.

Civil discontent: Protests and vigils in memory of Georgi

The news of the death of the 37-year-old man united people in a demand for justice. Peaceful vigils and protests are already being organized on social networks both in Plovdiv and in the victim's hometown - We are shouting. Citizens are demanding the immediate detection of the perpetrators and the imposition of maximum sentences.

Security measures and black statistics in Plovdiv

The case has once again put the topic of security in the large city parks in Plovdiv on the agenda. A look in the criminal chronicle shows that the Youth Hill and the area around the Rowing Base periodically appear in police reports for attacks and robberies in the dark. Although the levels of conventional crime in Plovdiv have decreased slightly over the past three years, according to official data from the Ministry of Interior, serious criminal acts involving minors and youth groups have increased alarmingly.

According to information from the Bulgarian National Television (bntnews.bg), forensic experts have already seized all the recordings from the security cameras of the nearby establishments and commercial sites at the foot of the hill. Civic organizations and local residents are demanding an urgent expansion of the municipal video surveillance system in the dark areas of the park, as well as permanent pedestrian patrols by the Ministry of Interior and the “Municipal Security“, in order to prevent similar tragedies in the future.