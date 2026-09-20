Minister Naydenov: The Petrohan case is among the most serious crimes of the decade

The “Petrohan“ case is one of the major crimes of the decade, and the answers about who was behind the organization and how it was financed are yet to come. This was stated by the Minister of Justice Nikolay Naydenov in an interview with NOVA, after the data on the investigation was released by the prosecutor's office and the Ministry of Interior.

In his words, this is a very serious crime, in which, according to what has been released so far, groups related to pedophilia and murder are involved. Naydenov emphasized that the real question is no longer who the perpetrator is, but who is behind the organization, who financed it and whether there are other crimes related to the financial system.

The minister defended the decision of the prosecutor's office and the Ministry of Interior to release information publicly about the case, albeit in an unusual way. He pointed out that for a long time the institutions have been criticized for the lack of publicity in the pre-trial proceedings and added that in this case the content of what was revealed should be considered, not the form in which it was reported.

Naydenov also commented on the expert reports distributed in the public domain, stating that they contain personal data of children and people who participated in the crime. According to him, the issue of the leakage and publication of these materials without deleting the personal data is for the institutions that have control over the case.

He also said that in all likelihood the proceedings will end with the termination of the pre-trial proceedings, since the alleged perpetrator is no longer alive and there is no way to file a case against him in court. At the same time, the minister pointed out that the investigation into the method of financing is continuing and that the authorities must answer whether other people are behind the case. crimes.

Sources: NOVA, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Interior, Prosecutor's Office