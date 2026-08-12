Prosecutor: There are operational versions of possible membership of these individuals in skinhead organizations and similar

The Nepalese citizens attacked in Plovdiv are workers in a printing factory in a village near the city. They did absolutely nothing to provoke the aggression towards them by the two students. The attack was filmed with a mobile phone. The 17-year-old was also present at the murder on the Youth Hill, and there is no evidence that he participated in this act. There are operational versions of possible membership of these individuals in skinhead organizations and similar ones that incite hatred, so we are also investigating these versions.

This was stated in front of the camera of Plovdiv24.bg by prosecutor Miroslav Kalendarov from the District Prosecutor's Office in the city under the hills.

Yesterday, the District Prosecutor's Office-Plovdiv brought as defendants, who are 18 and 17 years old, for causing minor bodily harm for hooligan motives to two citizens of Nepal. The crime was committed with complicity on the night of July 24 to 25, 2026 in the center of Plovdiv, and the footage of the violence was captured on video.

The two perpetrators were identified on August 10, 2026 in the course of another large-scale investigation by the District Prosecutor's Office-Plovdiv for the intentional murder of 37-year-old Georgi Kuzev in the area of the Youth Hill. During the investigative actions carried out, the recorded video of the attack on the foreigners was found on the phone of one of the defendants.

Around midnight on July 24/25, 2026, in the area of the intersection between "Ruski" Blvd. and "Shesti septembri" Blvd., the defendants noticed the two Nepalese citizens (aged 27 and 33) who were leaning on stairs near the sidewalk. The attackers headed towards them and began to strike them with their hands and feet on their heads and bodies.

Passing drivers promptly reported the incident to 112. Police and medical teams immediately arrived at the scene and took the injured foreigners to hospital for examination.

The prosecutor's office specifies that the two young men had maintained contact with the minors who have already been charged with the murder of 37-year-old Georgi Kuzev on August 4 on Youth Hill. The second accused, although 17 years old, understood the essence and significance of the act committed and was able to direct his actions.