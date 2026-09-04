Reports of bombs have been received in kindergartens and schools in several cities in the country

Reports of planted explosive devices have been received in kindergartens in Kyustendil, the Ministry of Interior told NOVA. On-site inspections were carried out in accordance with the standard procedure for dealing with such threats.

No dangerous objects or explosive devices were found during the checks in the kindergartens in Kyustendil.

According to NOVA, reports of bombs have also been received in a kindergarten in Sofia. There are currently no further details about the case. In groups on social networks, parents share that they were called by educators to pick up their children because of “reports of terrorist acts“.

Five reports of planted explosive devices were received today in the Lovech region, BTA reports. The threats were made via emails around 12:00.

Bomb alerts were received at 4 schools in Teteven. A check was made, but no threat was found. The other alert was received at the school in Lovech Prison. The law enforcement authorities did not take any action, as the educational institution has a special access regime.

Similar alerts were also received in Stara Zagora. Threats were made at 7 locations, and have already been checked by the police.