Drunk man threw stones and threatened an emergency team in Smolyan

A 46-year-old man was detained after an attack and threats against an emergency team in the Smolyan village of Vievo.

On September 4, medics from the Emergency Medical Service Branch in Banite were sent to the address due to a report of a 32-year-old woman who needed help. She lived with the detainee. When the medical team arrived, the man became aggressive. According to police, he began throwing objects at the doctors and threatening them.

The 46-year-old was tested for alcohol. The breathalyzer recorded 2.73 per mille in his exhaled breath. He was detained for up to 24 hours. A speedy investigation has been initiated at the Smolyan District Office.