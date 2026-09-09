A saleswoman was attacked during a robbery at a store in Lyubimets

A saleswoman was hospitalized after an attempted robbery at a grocery store in Lyubimets, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Haskovo announced.

The incident occurred on Friday at around 9:30 p.m. in a store on “Odrin“ street. A 22-year-old man, known to law enforcement, attacked the 48-year-old employee with the intention of stealing the money in the store. As a result of the attack, the woman was injured and was hospitalized for treatment at the Svilengrad Hospital, and, fortunately, her life is not in danger.

The reaction after the signal to the police station and the intervention of a relative of the store owner led to the rapid arrest of the perpetrator. A breathalyzer test revealed that the 22-year-old attacker had a blood alcohol level of 2.48.

Initially, he was arrested for up to 24 hours, and subsequently the prosecutor's office charged him and extended his detention to 72 hours. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.