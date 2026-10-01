The investigation into the murder of Iliyan Filipov continues

A man suspected of the murder of businessman and president of “Botev“ Plovdiv Iliyan Filipov has been detained in Sofia. According to unconfirmed information from BNT, this is 51-year-old Slavcho Magerov, who was arrested on “Cherni Vrah“ Boulevard in a car. The Ministry of Interior and the Prosecutor's Office have not yet officially confirmed that the detainee is the perpetrator.

According to BNT sources, the data collected so far indicate that the man may be the physical perpetrator of the assassination attempt and may have acted alone. According to initial information, he is a former employee of one of Filipov's companies. No charges have been filed against him.

The investigation continues on all versions

Iliyan Filipov was shot at around 1:00 am in a property in the Plovdiv neighborhood “Hristo Smirnenski“. The Plovdiv District Prosecutor's Office is monitoring pre-trial proceedings for intentional murder committed with a firearm.

After the report was filed, the police introduced containment measures in Plovdiv, neighboring districts and along the border. Cars and people were checked, and on-site inspections were carried out and material evidence was seized. A forensic examination has also been ordered.

Witnesses are being questioned, and investigators are examining all possible versions. The motive for the crime has not been specified. “We are actively working on all possible versions“, said Plovdiv District Prosecutor Vanya Hristeva. The police reported that at the moment there is no evidence that Filipov has filed reports of threats against him.

There is no official confirmation of the detention yet

The Bulgarian National Radio also reported a man detained in the area of the capital's “Lozenets“ district, indicating that the information about his connection to the murder has not been confirmed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The procedural and investigative actions continue, and the prosecutor's office is yet to assess whether the collected data is sufficient to press charges and request a restraining order.

Sources: BNT, BNR