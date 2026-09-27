71-year-old man dies in accident near Stozher

A 71-year-old man died in a serious accident on the Varna-Dobrich road, in the area of the village of Stozher. The incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m., the police in Varna reported.

Two cars collided. One was driven by the deceased man, and the other - by a 26-year-old woman. She was injured and transported to a hospital.

The police specified that the woman's drug test was positive for methamphetamine. There were no other passengers in either vehicle.

„Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case“, the police announced.

In another incident in Varna, a public transport bus left the roadway and hit a street lighting pole. The accident occurred shortly after 1:00 p.m.

A child and two women were injured. They were transported for medical examinations, and their lives are not in danger. The bus driver's alcohol and drug tests were negative.

Sources: BTA