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71-year-old man dies in accident near Stozher

71-year-old man dies in accident near Stozher

Two cars were involved in the collision. The driver of the other car was injured and her drug test was positive.

Sep 27, 2026 10:29 17

71-year-old man dies in accident near Stozher - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

A 71-year-old man died in a serious accident on the Varna-Dobrich road, in the area of the village of Stozher. The incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m., the police in Varna reported.

Two cars collided. One was driven by the deceased man, and the other - by a 26-year-old woman. She was injured and transported to a hospital.

The police specified that the woman's drug test was positive for methamphetamine. There were no other passengers in either vehicle.

„Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case“, the police announced.

In another incident in Varna, a public transport bus left the roadway and hit a street lighting pole. The accident occurred shortly after 1:00 p.m.

A child and two women were injured. They were transported for medical examinations, and their lives are not in danger. The bus driver's alcohol and drug tests were negative.

Sources: BTA


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