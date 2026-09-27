Accident on a boulevard in Plovdiv: a car overturned on a ceiling

A car overturned on a ceiling after an accident on Tsar Boris III Obedinitel Boulevard in Plovdiv. The incident occurred at night on a wet road surface, and the car went through the dividing barrier and knocked it down.

No people were injured in the accident, but only material damage was caused, the Plovdiv police reported.

„No people were injured in the accident, only material damage“.

The driver's breath test showed an alcohol level below 1.10 per mille. An administrative act was drawn up for his violation, but he was not detained.

Employees of the “Traffic Police“ remained at the scene until 8:00 a.m. Traffic on the central Plovdiv boulevard was not stopped.

Sources: BNT