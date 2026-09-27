Agents from the State Agency for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs broke up a sect in Plovdiv

A joint operation by the State Agency for National Security and the Regional Directorate for Internal Affairs - Plovdiv led to the arrest of a foreigner who organized a sect using hallucinogens, NOVA reports. The citizen of a European Union country was detained for one day after it was found that he was manipulating a group of Bulgarians through promises of mental and physical healing achieved through the use of psychoactive substances.

Pseudospiritual rituals

According to the information collected by the investigators, the foreigner had built a cult around his personality. The man convinced those around him that he possessed ancient knowledge and was the only possible intermediary with "higher spirits". Using this self-imposed role, he managed to keep his followers in complete submission through strong psychological influence and regular administration of narcotics.

Confiscated hallucinogens

During the specialized operation, the agents discovered a kind of greenhouse for growing narcotic plants. Thirty pots planted with a specific type of cactus that contains psychoactive substances were seized from the site. During the searches, bottles with an unknown dark liquid and mushrooms were also found, which the investigators have reason to believe also contain hallucinogenic ingredients.

Witness testimony and investigation

The leader was detained under the conditions of urgency under the Ministry of Interior Act. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case at the Plovdiv District Prosecutor's Office. The actions continue with the interrogation of fourteen Bulgarian citizens who were members of the group. They have been called to testify as witnesses for crimes related to possession for the purpose of distribution and cultivation of high-risk narcotic substances.