Man dies after mass brawl at holiday in Ruse

A 33-year-old man has died after a mass brawl in the center of the Ruse village of Tetovo. The incident occurred at night, while a local holiday was taking place in the settlement.

The brawl was reported to 112 at around 1:20 a.m. According to initial data, the conflict began after a domestic dispute and escalated into a brawl between multiple people, the Ruse Regional Department of Internal Affairs and Communications announced.

Police teams and an emergency team were sent to the scene. Upon their arrival, it was found that one of the participants had died.

“Their involvement in the incident is being clarified“, said Daniela Malcheva, the regional spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior in Ruse, regarding the detainees.

Two men, aged 23 and 26, were detained as part of the investigation. They have not been charged, and their involvement in the incident is still being investigated.

Witnesses are being questioned and evidence is being collected

Numerous witnesses have been questioned and inspections have been carried out at the scene of the fight. The collection and examination of evidence is continuing, Malcheva announced.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the case for causing death by negligence as a result of intentional bodily harm. The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the Ruse District Prosecutor's Office.

At the moment, there are no officially announced data on charges filed or other detainees in the case.

Sources: bntnews.bg, 24chasa.bg, dunavmost.com