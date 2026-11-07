Man dies and three are injured in crash near Ruen

A 65-year-old man has died, while three other people were injured in a crash on the road between Ruen and Aitos. This was reported by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Burgas. An inspection of the scene is under way.

According to preliminary information, the driver may have felt unwell while driving. His car entered the oncoming lane and hit two other vehicles.

Following the collision, all three cars ended up in a roadside ditch. There is currently no information about the condition of the injured. The causes of the incident and the circumstances surrounding it are being clarified.

Sources: bta.bg