Investigation into death at Bobov Dol TPP to resume

The investigation into the death of a 64-year-old worker at Bobov Dol TPP is to resume. On November 5, the Sofia Court of Appeals upheld the ruling of the Kyustendil District Court, which annulled the prosecution's decision to terminate the criminal proceedings.

The court has referred the case back to the competent prosecutor for additional procedural and investigative actions. New evidence is to be collected, repeated interviews are to be conducted and, if necessary, new expert assessments are to be commissioned. The aim is to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident and the possible liability of officials responsible for occupational safety.

How the incident happened

The case dates back to June 2025. The worker was a machine operator employed by an external company from Pernik and had had an employment contract since May 2024.

According to the facts described, the biomass grinding machine had stopped. The man asked a colleague to lift him on a platform so that he could inspect the equipment. He then entered the machine while it was switched off.

He had the remote control for activating the equipment with him. It has still not been established how the machine was switched on. When it was activated, the worker was crushed.

The investigation continues

The court ruling does not establish guilt, but requires the prosecution to continue the investigation and clarify all relevant circumstances. The issues to be examined include whether safety requirements had been observed and whether there are grounds for holding officials liable.

Once the additional actions have been completed, the prosecution must decide how to proceed with the criminal proceedings.

Source: bnrnews.bg