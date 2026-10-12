The Burgas Court of Appeal will consider the remand of the Turkish TIR driver, accused of the serious accident on the Trakia Motorway. The hearing was scheduled after a decision by the Sliven District Court, which set a bail of 5,000 euros.

The accident occurred on October 3 in the area of the 267th kilometer of the highway. According to information from BNT, the heavy truck hit three cars that had stopped in the emergency lane.

One person died in the accident, and two others were seriously injured. The Turkish citizen is a defendant, and his guilt has not been established by a final verdict.

The Burgas Court of Appeal is yet to rule on the appealed detention order. The decision may confirm the bail or determine another measure.

Sources: bntnews.bg