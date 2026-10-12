33-year-old man dies after mass brawl at holiday in Ruse village

A 33-year-old man died after a brawl in the center of the Ruse village of Tetovo. Two people were detained in the case, and the investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the Ruse District Prosecutor's Office.

The incident was reported to 112 at around 01:20 on October 11. At that time, a holiday was taking place in the village. Police teams and a team from the Emergency Medical Center were immediately sent to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers found that one of the participants in the brawl - a 33-year-old local resident - had died. According to witnesses, a conflict had previously occurred involving multiple individuals.

A scene inspection was conducted, and investigators questioned witnesses. Two men were detained under the Ministry of Internal Affairs Act.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated under Art. 124, para. 2 of the Criminal Code. Work to establish all the circumstances surrounding the death continues.