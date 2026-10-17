A man stabbed two young men near the Small National Palace of Culture

A man stabbed two young men with a knife in the area of the Small National Palace of Culture in the center of Sofia. According to initial information, the attack took place at around 9:30 p.m. The information was reported by bTV.

At the moment, there is no confirmed information about the condition of the victims, as well as the reasons that led to the attack. It is not specified whether the alleged perpetrator has been arrested.

The initial reports also indicate that there is evidence that the man is a migrant. This information has not been confirmed with official details and his identity or status have not been reported. The circumstances surrounding the case are being clarified.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, darik.bg