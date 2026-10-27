Vasil Mihaylov himself requested to be extradited to Greece

Vasil Mihaylov himself requested to be extradited to the Greek authorities, but the Kyustendil District Court ruled that this should only happen after the conclusion of the criminal proceedings against him in Bulgaria. The court allows the execution of the European arrest warrant issued by Greece.

Mihaylov stated before the court that he wished to be extradited, without giving reasons for his request. The prosecutor's office requested that his extradition be postponed until the conclusion of the cases in our country, and the court complied with this request. The state prosecution will not protest the decision.

The charges in Greece

The Greek prosecutor's office has charged Vasil Mihaylov with participation in an organized criminal group, armed robbery with violence and causing serious bodily harm to a Greek businessman.

According to the indictment, the crime was committed in August 2026, while Mihaylov was wanted. If convicted in Greece, he could receive life imprisonment. These allegations are yet to be examined in the criminal proceedings.

The next opportunity for appeal

The decision of the Kyustendil District Court can be appealed within five days before the Sofia Court of Appeal. If not protested or confirmed, Mihaylov's surrender to the Greek authorities will remain tied to the conclusion of the cases against him in Bulgaria.

Sources: bntnews.bg