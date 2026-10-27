The court postponed the extradition of Vasil Mihaylov to Greece

The Kyustendil District Court allowed the execution of the European arrest warrant against Vasil Mihaylov, but postponed his extradition to Greece until the completion of the criminal proceedings against him in Bulgaria and the serving of any imposed sentences. The decision can be appealed or protested before the Sofia Court of Appeal within five days.

Mihaylov is wanted by the Greek authorities for six alleged crimes. According to the case materials, they include participation in an organized criminal group, armed robbery and causing grievous bodily harm. The acts are related to an investigation into what happened in August 2025 in the Nea Iraklia region. The European arrest warrant was issued on September 11, 2026 by the Appellate Prosecutor's Office in Thrace, Greece.

Mihaylov himself requested his extradition

In the courtroom, Vasil Mihaylov stated that he wished to be extradited to Greece to defend himself on the charges brought against him. His lawyer Ivaylo Yurukov said that he was yet to decide whether to appeal the court decision.

„Whether we will appeal, we will decide. We have five days from today“, Yurukov said.

Prosecutor Mariana Sirakova explained that the extradition could not take place before the cases in Bulgaria are concluded. “The criminal proceedings must be concluded“, she said, specifying that this includes the pre-trial and trial phases, as well as the serving of sentences.

Two proceedings continue in Bulgaria

There are two criminal proceedings against Mihaylov in which he is a defendant. One case is scheduled for a hearing on November 2, and the second is in the appeals court.

Mihaylov has already served an effective sentence of one year and eight months of imprisonment. After its expiration, he remained detained under the proceedings for the execution of the European arrest warrant. The measure “detention in custody“ was confirmed by the Sofia Court of Appeal.

The Greek side has given guarantees that in the event of a conviction, Mihaylov will be able to serve his sentence in Bulgaria.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bntnews.bg, 24plovdiv.bg