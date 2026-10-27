The accused in the murder of Slavi Binev remains in custody

Eyup Temiz remains in custody, the Sofia City Court decided. He is accused of the murder of Slavi Binev.

The court accepts that there is sufficient evidence in the case from which a reasonable assumption can be made that Temiz intentionally shot Binev in the head. The decision does not constitute a verdict and does not definitively establish the guilt of the accused.

The court cites the risk of absconding

As a motive for the detention, the court cites the risk that Temiz will abscond if released. The decision noted that his wife Nia Temiz has already left the country and requested to be questioned as a witness via videoconference, rather than in person.

“If he is free, there is a risk that he will go into hiding“, the court stated.

According to the Sofia City Court, there is also a risk of committing another crime. The grounds stated were that the act was committed in Binev's home, in front of witnesses, which the court defined as a manifestation of particular audacity.

The published information does not indicate a deadline for appealing the measure or a date for the next hearing in the case.

Sources: bntnews.bg