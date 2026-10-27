The driver of the accident with four victims near Yasen was detained

The 20-year-old driver, who was involved in the accident with four victims near the Pleven village of Yasen, has been charged and detained for up to 72 hours. This was announced by the Pleven District Prosecutor's Office.

The accident occurred on October 8 on the road between Pleven and Yasen. The driver was in hospital for prolonged treatment due to the injuries sustained in the collision. His charges were filed after he was discharged from the hospital.

According to the evidence collected so far, the accused was driving the car at an inappropriate speed, lost control, left his lane and entered oncoming traffic. Four people died in the accident due to negligence.

The prosecutor's office stated: “The case has been determined to be particularly serious.“ The law provides for a penalty of 15 to 20 years in prison for this crime.

The 72-hour detention was ordered to ensure the defendant's appearance in court. The Pleven District Prosecutor's Office is about to file a request for a permanent measure of restraint “detention in custody“.

The investigation continues. The medical and auto-technical expert reports, which are supposed to clarify the causes and circumstances surrounding the accident, have not yet been prepared. Until they are completed, the allegations about the mechanism of the incident remain subject to proof.