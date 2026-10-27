The court decides on the permanent arrest of Eyup Temiz

The Sofia City Court is deciding whether to permanently keep Turkish citizen Eyup Temiz, accused of the murder of businessman Slavi Binev, in custody. According to the prosecutor's office, the evidence collected so far indicates that it was Temiz who fired the fatal shot in the face of the 60-year-old man.

Binev was shot on October 24 in his home in the capital's "Pavlovo" district. According to the investigation, Temiz visited the home together with two other men – a Turkish citizen and a Bulgarian citizen.

The three were detained on the “Trakia“ highway

About an hour after the murder, the three were detained on the “Trakia“ highway, in the area of the “Trayanovi vrata“ tunnel. After questioning before a judge, only Eyup Temiz was charged.

For the other two detainees, there is currently no sufficient evidence of involvement in the crime. They remain witnesses in the case.

The motive is still being clarified

One of the main versions of the investigators is a conflict related to unresolved financial relations. The prosecutor's office indicates that Binev and Temiz knew each other well and had business relations.

The specific motive for the murder has not yet been clarified. The court is yet to rule on the prosecutor's request for the most severe measure of detention against the accused. The decision on the measure does not constitute a verdict on his guilt.

Sources: nova.bg