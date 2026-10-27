A protest against the early release of Kristian Nikolov is scheduled for 6:00 PM in front of the Courthouse in Sofia. Nikolov is serving a sentence for the death of journalist Milen Tsvetkov.

The Sofia City Court has decided that Kristian Nikolov will be released early. He was sentenced to 9 years in prison in 2023, and has served more than half of his sentence so far.

The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office announced that they will appeal the decision on the early release. The next development in the case will depend on the ruling on the prosecutor's protest.

The protest was organized by Nikolay Popov, father of Siyana, who died in the accident. The reason is the court's decision to release Nikolov before the full term of his sentence has expired.

Sources: nova.bg