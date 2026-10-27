Investigating the death of a 10-year-old child in "Pirogov"

The investigation into the death of a 10-year-old child in the "Pirogov" hospital continues. The pre-trial proceedings are for causing death as a result of ignorance or negligent performance of an occupation or other activity that represents a source of increased danger. At the moment, no guilt of medical personnel has been established.

The incident occurred on October 24. The child fell from the ladder of an agricultural machine and was transported from Etropole to Sofia. The parents claim that he was conscious until his arrival at “Pirogov“, and that the medical team did not pay attention to him and there was a more than two-hour wait before he was admitted.

The hospital stated that all emergency protocols and medical measures were implemented to save the child. The position of the medical facility is that “his injuries were incompatible with life“. This is “Pirogov“'s version, while the parents' allegations of delay and lack of attention are yet to be verified as part of the investigation.

Check also by the Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health has launched a separate investigation into the case. It must clarify the circumstances surrounding the medical care provided and is being carried out in parallel with the criminal investigation.

The competent authorities are yet to establish the sequence of actions after the child's transportation from Etropole to Sofia, as well as the causes of death. Until the completion of the checks, the family's claims and the hospital's position remain different versions of the case.

Sources: bntnews.bg