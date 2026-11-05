Police search two offices over threats in Tsarevo

Police in Tsarevo searched two offices of payday loan companies following a report of threats of physical violence over unpaid debts. The report was filed on November 4 at around 2:15 p.m. by a 48-year-old man and his 45-year-old partner, with whom he lives as a couple.

The two said they had been threatened over debts to two payday loan companies. Following the report, police identified three people linked to the case – two men aged 47 and 40 and a 36-year-old woman.

The 47-year-old man is from Sliven, the 40-year-old – from Tsarevo, and the woman is from Ahtopol. According to police, two of the men have previous criminal records. This fact alone does not prove involvement in a crime.

As part of the pre-trial proceedings, searches were carried out at the offices of the two lending companies, as well as at a home and a vehicle used by the identified individuals.

During the operation, computer equipment, one mobile device and five mobile phones were seized. The data obtained during the searches is yet to be analyzed as part of the investigation.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case. At this time, there is no information that charges have been brought or that any remand measures have been imposed. The involvement of the identified individuals and the circumstances surrounding the threats are being clarified.