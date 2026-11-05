Court to Decide Whether Suspect in Binev Murder Will Remain in Custody

The Sofia Court of Appeals will decide whether Eyup Temiz, who is accused of murdering Slavi Binev, will remain in custody indefinitely. The defense is calling for his measure of restraint to be changed, while the prosecution believes there is a danger that he may abscond or commit another crime.

Temiz was detained on October 24 on the “Trakia” motorway – hours after Binev was shot in his home in Sofia’s “Pavlovo” district. According to the indictment, it was Temiz who fired the fatal shot. The prosecution supports this version with witness testimony and expert evidence.

Two other people were detained along with the accused. They were subsequently released and made witnesses in the case. One of them claims that he saw Binev’s body fall after the shot was fired. The other says that Temiz confessed to him that he had shot Binev.

Defense challenges the investigation’s version

Temiz’s lawyers are challenging the evidence collected and are asking the court to assess whether the charges are sufficiently substantiated for his detention to be extended. According to the defense, the murder took place against the backdrop of a serious personal and business conflict.

When considering the measure of restraint, the court must establish whether there is a reasonable suspicion that Temiz committed the crime. Separately, the judges must assess whether there is a real danger that the accused may abscond or commit another crime.

The decision of the Sofia Court of Appeals will determine whether Temiz remains detained during the pre-trial proceedings or whether a less severe measure of restraint will be imposed.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg