Mitko’s mother calls for life sentences for the twins

The mother of Mitko, who was killed in Tsalapitsa, Atanaska Bakalova, is collecting signatures calling for Borislav and Valentin Dinkov to receive life sentences. The two men were convicted of concealing the crime in the case concerning the death of Dimitar Malinov, and according to the administration of Plovdiv Prison, one of them is expected to be released at the end of the year.

“Three years after Mitko’s murder, we have not received justice. On the contrary, we received a slap in the face, and a very serious one at that,” Bakalova said on NOVA’s “Hello, Bulgaria” programme.

The twins’ sentences

The District Court initially sentenced both men to three years in prison. Following an appeal, the Plovdiv District Court increased Borislav Dinkov’s sentence to 4 years and 6 months, while Valentin Dinkov was sentenced to 4 years.

The time the brothers spent in pre-trial detention is deducted from their sentences. They are currently being held at a minimum-security prison dormitory in Smolyan. The administration of Plovdiv Prison confirmed to NOVA that one of them is expected to complete his sentence at the end of the year, while the other has around six months remaining.

Bakalova claims that the two men took part in the murder and should have been tried alongside Rangel Bizyurev. “Their cases were separated, while the proceedings against the twins were conducted under the least serious charge,” she said.

Request to reopen the case

The mother has filed reports with the District Prosecutor’s Office, insisting that the twins’ actions be reconsidered. Her main demand is for the case to be reopened and for the brothers to be held criminally responsible for complicity in the intentional murder.

She also said that she was seeking her rights before the European Court of Human Rights. In her words, the possible release of the twins could once again heighten tensions in Tsalapitsa.

Rangel Bizyurev has received a final sentence of 17 years in prison for the murder. According to Bakalova, the confirmation of his sentence did not answer the family’s questions about the role of the two brothers.

“Is this justice? No, this is not justice. This is mockery masquerading as justice—a mockery of the injured parties, a mockery of the victim and a huge slap in the face for us,” Atanaska Bakalova said.