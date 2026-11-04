Shooting in Mladost 3, three detained

A report of a shooting was filed from Block 321 in the Mladost 3 district of the capital. According to unconfirmed information, a person fired a handgun on the top floor of the building, bTV reports.

Police teams were dispatched to the scene, the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs confirmed. An inquiry is underway. Two men and one woman have been detained, with police reporting that all three have been subdued.

“There are no injuries,” the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs said.

There is currently no official confirmation as to who fired the shot, what caused the incident, or whether a weapon was seized. The detainees are being cited solely in connection with the inquiry, which does not imply established guilt.