Suspect in Sliven murder arrested

The man suspected of the serious crime in the villa zone of Sliven, in which a person was killed, has been arrested. He was found in the village of Chokoba during an operation carried out with the assistance of the specialized police unit.

Before the arrest, police had blocked the exits from Sliven. According to initial information, the victim was killed with a bladed weapon, while the detainee had recently been released from prison.

The motives for the crime are still being clarified. So far, no official details have been announced regarding charges or a remand measure. The investigation is ongoing, with further information expected from the police and the prosecution.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg