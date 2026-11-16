Investigation into crash that killed three near Balchik underway

The investigation into the serious crash on the Dobrich–Balchik road, in which three young people aged 14, 18 and 20 were killed, is continuing. A second inspection of the scene has been carried out to help clarify all the circumstances surrounding the accident.

According to the initial information from “Traffic Police”, the probable cause of the crash was the high speed at which the vehicle was travelling. The exact speed, however, will be established by the commissioned vehicle-technical examination.

The driver obtained his driving licence in August this year. Biological samples were taken from him to determine whether he had consumed alcohol or narcotic substances. The test results are not yet ready.

The condition of the road is also being examined

The section between Dobrich and Balchik had been repaired, with the asphalting completed in July. However, no horizontal road markings have yet been applied to the new surface.

The examinations and the evidence collected are expected to establish the exact causes of the crash. One of the questions in the investigation is whether the lack of road markings or another aspect of the road infrastructure’s condition played a role in the serious incident.

At present, high speed has been cited as the probable cause by “Traffic Police”, but the final conclusions will be drawn after the examinations are completed and the results of the tests are received.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg