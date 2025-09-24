Eccentric director Pedro Almodovar celebrates his 77th birthday today

Today the world of cinema celebrates the 77th birthday of Pedro Almodovar — the Spanish director whose unconventional style and themes have had a lasting impact on world cinema. Born on September 25, 1949 in the small town of Calzada de Calatrava, Almodovar grew up through the artistic revival after the Franco regime and became a symbol of modern Spanish cinema.

Early in his career in Madrid, Almodovar began working with experimental theater groups and short films, while establishing himself as an eccentric and bold innovator. He founded his own production company, El Deseo, with his brother Agustín, in 1986, which gave him the freedom to realize his most daring projects. Among his iconic films are "Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown", "Tie Me Up", "All About My Mother", "The Skin I Live In" and many others.

In recent years, Almodóvar has turned to new challenges: in 2024, his debut English-language feature film The Room Next Door, starring Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore, won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival — a rare honor for a director whose previous works were almost always in Spanish. The themes of this film — life, death and friendship — combine the personal and the universal, as is characteristic of his style.

In addition to cinema, Pedro Almodóvar also published his first book — The Last Dream — in 2024 a collection of short stories, some written as early as his teenage years, that reveal intimate aspects of his life and work. The book has been described as a “fragmentary autobiography“ in which he explores themes such as pain, memory, religion and human weakness.

Almodóvar's poetics are characterized by the use of bright colors, strong contrasts, compositional spaces, references to pop culture and an intense attention to female characters. He often works with actresses such as Penélope Cruz, Cecilia Roth and Rossi de Palma, and is among the founders of the genre “Almodóvar's woman“ — female characters who go through conflict, transformation and redemption. One of his favorites among men is Antonio Banderas.

Over the decades he has collected numerous awards — “Oscar“, “Golden Globe“, BAFTA, festival awards and national recognitions in Spain. At the same time, he remains active and provocative in the public sphere, speaking about cinema not only as an artistic practice, but also as a social phenomenon.

At the age of 75, Pedro Almodóvar continues to be in creative power, to ask questions through images and stories and to inspire generations of viewers and cinematographers.