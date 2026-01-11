Guitarist Bob Weir, one of the founders of the American rock band Grateful Dead, died at the age of 78 VIDEO

Guitarist Bob Weir, one of the founders of the American rock band Grateful Dead, died at the age of 78, the musician's family announced.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Bobby Weir. He passed away surrounded by his loved ones. He died of lung problems“, reads a message posted on the guitarist's official Instagram page.

The Grateful Dead was formed in 1965 in California. The musicians recorded 13 studio albums. In 2004, Rolling Stone magazine ranked the Grateful Dead 57th on its list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time.