Roger Allers, one of the directors of the Disney animated film "The Lion King", has died VIDEO

Roger Allers, one of the directors of the Disney animated film "The Lion King", has died at the age of 76.

American producer Dave Bossert announced the news on his Facebook page.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of our friend Roger Allers. We exchanged letters last week while he was traveling in Egypt, which makes this loss even more surreal. Rest in peace, my friend. We will see you on the other side“, he wrote.

Bosert called Allers “an exceptionally gifted artist and director“ and “a true pillar of the Disney animation renaissance“.

Ahlers began working at Disney, developing concepts for pre-production on “Tron“, the 1982 American fantasy film. He then worked as a storyboard artist on “Oliver & Company“ and “The Little Mermaid“, and later became the storyboard supervisor on “Beauty and the Beast“. He later co-directed “The Lion King“.

Bossert worked with Ahlers on many films in the late 1980s and into the 1990s.

“We collaborated closely on “The Little Match Girl“ and it was a joy - his sense of wonder, generosity and enthusiasm inspired everyone around him. Roger had a joyful, bright spirit, and the world is a darker place without him,” Bossert added.

Disney producer Don Hahn, animator Dave Woodman and Disney CEO Bob Iger also expressed their condolences on social media.