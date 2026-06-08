On June 8, 1876, George Sand died

Georges Sand is the literary pseudonym of the French writer Amandine Auror Lucille Dupin, married to Baroness Dudevant.

Georges Sand is an author of novels, short stories, and journalistic publications.

She not only adopted a male pseudonym, but also began to appear in society in men's clothing. This, her divorce in 1835, and her free behavior contributed to her somewhat scandalous image for the era.

Her first novel, Rose et Blanche, was published in 1831. The most famous is perhaps Indiana. Her collected works include 109 novels, 4 volumes of autobiography and 6 volumes of correspondence.

In early 1831, at the age of 27, the young woman arrived in Paris to face the storms of her era and find herself in them. In 1831, Aurore Dupin Dudevant would die in Paris, so that the writer George Sand would be born and remain immortal.

George Sand is like an image of the era of Romanticism in France. She is called the “Joan of Arc of our era” (Belinsky), and Sand's work should be defined as a repertoire of ideas (René Dumic).

How does George Sand write? She writes from midnight to 6 a.m., covering 10-12 pages daily with her large, naive handwriting. Her habit of starting a new work the same night after writing one has become proverbial.

Jules Sandot, Alfred de Musset, Michel de Bourges, and Chopin are not the only ones who have crossed her love path.