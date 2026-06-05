Exhibition "Tash Tepeler" opened in Sozopol

As part of the program, the exhibition "Tash Tepeler" was opened at the Archaeological Museum in Sozopol. The exhibition presents Göbeklitepe and Karahantepe, which are among the most important archaeological discoveries in human history.

At the opening ceremony, His Excellency Mehmet Sait Uyanık, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Sofia, stated that Sozopol has become an important cultural center through this festival. He also emphasized that the "Turkish Day", organized for the second year, has become one of the symbols of friendship and cultural cooperation between Turkey and Bulgaria.

Ambassador Uyanık stated that the discovery of Göbeklitepe changed the course of history. He noted that Göbeklitepe, often described as the “ground zero of history”, sheds light on a 12,000-year-old heritage that is important not only for Turkey but for all of humanity. Ambassador Uyanik also invited Bulgarian friends to visit Göbeklitepe and Karahantepe.

During the program, Şafak Nergiz, a lecturer at Kırklareli University, gave a presentation about Göbeklitepe and Karahantepe and informed the participants about the ”Tash Tepeler” project.

As part of the “Turkish Day”, trainers from the Edirne Maturity Institute presented the traditional Turkish art of marbling, known as ebru, through a workshop. Turkish artists Rafiye Karaca and Hatice Korkmaz are also contributing to the workshops that will continue throughout the festival.

In the concert, organized with the support of the “Yunus Emre“ Institute, “Anka Trio“ presented the audience with a selection of distinguished works of Turkish music. Guests were also offered tastings of Turkish cuisine during the event.