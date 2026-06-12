The legendary vocalist of the rock band Boston – Brad Delp – would have turned 75 today, June 12, 2026.

Born on June 12, 1951, he remains in music history as one of the most recognizable and gifted voices in classic rock. The music world is still deeply mourning his tragic death in 2007, when he took his own life at the age of 55.

His incredible multi-octave range and pure tenor defined the sound of timeless hits like “More Than a Feeling“, “Peace of Mind“, “Foreplay/Long Time“ and the ballad "Amanda."

His vocals (including all the intricate harmonies and backing vocals recorded by himself) helped Boston's self-titled debut album (1976) become one of the best-selling debut albums in music history.

Offstage, Brad was known among fans and colleagues for his extraordinary humility, kindness, and warmth, leading the band to write after his death: "We've lost the purest soul in rock 'n' roll."

Brad Delp died on March 9, 2007, after committing suicide by carbon monoxide.

The tragedy occurred at his home in Atkinson, New Hampshire. The musician left behind several suicide notes. In one of them, which became publicly known, he described himself as a “lonely soul“ (in French: „Je suis une âme solitaire“) and expresses his difficult emotional state.

Delp also leaves messages to his loved ones and his fiancée, in which he shares personal feelings and specifies that his decision is his own.